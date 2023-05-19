Aishwarya Lekshmi: Want to do Hindi films but I’m in no hurry

Southern film star Aishwarya Lekshmi is in no hurry to do Bollywood films. The Ponniyin Selvan actor surely wants to do one but is happy to wait for the right offer as she is “ready to sit home than do a bad film”. PS-2 actor Aishwarya Lekshmi (Instagram)

“As an audience, I have grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan’s films. It (Hindi films) has always been the Mecca for artistes in the country. Everybody, including me, wants to be a part of it as it’s the biggest cinema industry in India. But I am still waiting for the right offer. I have been offered (OTT) series mostly or roles in films that will not leave an impact. You never know when the next opportunity will come (or not) so I want to make that first one right,” says the Jagame Thandhiram (2021) actor.

Lekshmi believes that there is high level competition in Hindi films, so she continues to be very selective.

The actor adds that she is not famous in the Hindi industry to be offered the best roles. “It (roles) goes to the ones who are already established. In Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, I’m more recognised and people know my work, so I am getting better offers here.”

The Action (2019) actor has been in the industry for seven years, but she is in no hurry? “I consider myself a newcomer and still learning so I am in no hurry at all. I don’t need to prove anything to anybody. Not just Hindi, whichever language it is, I won’t take up a project till the script is amazing.”

Giving her take on Southern films taking pan-India stage, she adds, “Pan-India and OTT release have shattered the language barriers and transcended boundaries that we had created in our heads. Validation comes when people watch your work. Earlier, I used to get feedback the week after the release but now with OTT release it continues to pour in for months and years, as people watch it at their convenience. My film Archana 31 Not Out was released during the peak of Covid with 50% occupancy and even today I get likes for it which is like an Oscars in itself!

Lekshmi turned producer with Gargi (Tamil, 2021) and Kumari (Malayalam, 2022). “Both have earned box office success as well as praise from the audience along with several awards. Direct-ion is not on my mind but writing I will surely do someday.” She will be next seen in Kings of Kotha with Dulquer Salmaan and Gokul Suresh.

