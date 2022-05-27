Suhana Khan wishes brother AbRam Khan on his birthday with adorable picture of them together

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has shared an unseen picture with her little brother AbRam Khan on Instagram. AbRam turned 9 on Friday. Celebrating his birthday, Suhana simply wrote, “Birthday boy” with a white heart emoji. (Also read: As Aryan Khan gets clean chit from NCB, Shah Rukh Khan fans say it’s ‘perfect birthday gift’ for brother AbRam Khan)

The candid picture features AbRam hugging Suhana. Both of them are seen twinning in blue outfits. The picture appeared to be taken in a restaurant. AbRam is Shah Rukh's youngest son. Suhana is 12 years older than him while their elder brother Aryan Khan is 15 years older than AbRam.

Suhana Khan's Instagram stories.

Earlier, Gauri Khan had treated fans to a video of AbRam to celebrate his birthday. In the video, the birthday boy was seen posing on a beach buggy. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts as he was hanging out at the beach.

AbRam’s birthday has become even more special for Shah Rukh Khan and his family as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) exonerated the actor’s elder son, Aryan Khan and others, in the drugs-related case that emerged during the Cordelia ship raid in Mumbai last year. Aryan’s name was not mentioned in the list of accused and the charge sheet mentioned that no drugs were found on him.

Suhana is currently gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies. She will be starring alongside Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. It's scheduled to release in 2023.

The Archies is adapted from the characters and stories of Archie's Comics. The film will be backed by Tiger baby Films and Graphic India. Talking about the project, Zoya had said in a statement that she is ‘super excited’ to direct the indigenous adaptation. “It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today,” she shared.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON