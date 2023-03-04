Sushmita Sen on suffering heart attack: 'My only request to hospital was that nobody should know I was admitted'

Sushmita Sen had taken to Instagram on Thursday and revealed that she had suffered a heart attack a few days ago. In the post, she also spoke about how timely treatment helped her as she mentioned that she underwent angioplasty and stent placement. Now, Sushmita has thanked the 'entire team of doctors' and even the security at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, where she underwent treatment, in an Instagram Live. Also read: Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, says ‘angioplasty done, stent in place; doctor confirmed I have a big heart’

On Saturday, Sushmita reflected on her last few weeks, and said she appreciated her doctors and hospital for keeping the news of her heart attack and subsequent treatment 'very hushed and private'. She said in the video, "So many things have happened to so many people in the last month, all we can do is count our blessings... I shouted out that message (about her heart attack) and love came pouring in, good wishes came pouring in... my life's greatest learning is generation of goodness and fantastic energy. I love you all for that, so thank you."

"A few very important people, who made a huge difference in getting me here in one piece, it took an army of people, let me tell you... this is my thank you post, which is my Instagram Live because these people went out of their way to do things for me... they also respected the fact that I like my privacy. So, this whole thing was kept very hushed and private." Sushmita listed the name of her team that supported her. She further said about her Aarya director Ram Madhvani, with whom she was recently filming for the third season, “Mr and Mrs Madhvani, I cannot thank you guys enough...”. Sushmita then said, "To all my consulting doctors... one phone call and everyone picked up their phones and I got all the opinions I needed. Thank you all of you, it was a huge blessing."

Sushmita then thanked the entire ICU team at the hospital. She said, “My hats off to you, my only request was that nobody should know that I was admitted and that there was a procedure going on, and they honoured that and kept the privacy all the way until I was discharged.” She also had a message for her 'favourite cardiologist', who said she had a big heart, "Thank you for making all of this so painless."

Sushmita had shared the news of her recent heart attack on Instagram on Thursday. She wrote along with a photo of herself with dad Subir Sen. "'Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona (wise words by my father Subir Sen)'. I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back... Angioplasty done... stent in place... and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'." The actor added in her post, "Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action... will do so in another post." Thanking her well-wishers, she also wrote, “This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news ...that all is well and I am ready for some life again. I love you guys beyond!!!!”

