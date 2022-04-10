Sushmita Sen shares dreamy picture clicked by daughter Renee Sen, fans say: 'You look like a princess'

Actor Sushmita Sen shared a picture of herself on Instagram. Sharing the photo, Sushmita revealed that it was clicked by her eldest daughter Renee Sen. Sushmita has two daughters, Renee and Alisah Sen. Sushmita was last seen in Disney+ series Aarya 2. Also Read: Renee Sen adores mom Sushmita Sen's latest picture: ‘How cute are you maa’

Sharing the photo, Sushmita wrote, “A dress trial with my favourite person & stylist @theiatekchandaney. She makes me love every moment of an otherwise crazy day. Sharing the fun! Love you Theia! Picture courtesy: Ace photographer @reneesen47, I love you guys…beyond!!!”

One fan commented, “You look like a princess,” while another one said, “You should share a full picture. We want to see your face.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the picture.

Recently, Sushmita shared a photo of herself on Instagram, Renee reacted to the picture by asking her mother, “Excuse me. How cute are you Maa.”

Sushmita adopted her elder daughter Renee in 2000 and later welcomed Alisah as her second adopted daughter in 2010. During an interaction at FICCI Hyderabad, Sushmita spoke about the decision to adopt the girls. She said “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilized my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.” Also Read: Sushmita Sen says ‘many questioned’ her decision to adopt Renee: ‘How will you raise a child without being married?’)

In Aarya 2, Sushmita played the role of Aarya Sareen, a woman who takes over her dead husband's drugs business. She received the Best Actress Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for the first season of Aarya.

