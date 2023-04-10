Swara Bhasker reacts to husband Fahad Ahmad's birthday post, jokes that his wife is 'a real Twitter pest'

A day after her 35th birthday on April 9, Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to thank people who had sent across wishes. The actor even replied to husband Fahad Ahmad who had shared a funny but sweet post for her birthday. The Samajwadi Party leader had called Swara 'bhai' and had quipped that he hoped to get to know Swara through Twitter. (Also read: Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad calls her ‘bhai’ in birthday post, call it 'gender neutral') Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad announced their engagement in February. (Yogen Shah)

On Sunday, Fahad wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day bhai, listening to your suggestion on my birthday I am married, I hope u get to know from twitter. Thank you for completing me in every aspect, m blessed to have a friend and mentor like u. I love you my heart. P.S-bhai is gender neutral." The politician had also shared a photograph of the couple where they are posing for the camera. Fahad had on a black T-shirt with 'Jin' on it, while Swara was wearing a white T-shirt with a dark scarf. She was also wearing sunglasses indoors.

Swara responded in the same sweet but funny manner. She wrote, "Thank you love.. And yes, congratulations on getting married! Heard your wife is a real Twitter pest. I like her though." One fan commented by wishing the couple a happy married life, while another fan wished that god bless them both.

In February, Swara had announced that she was engaged to politician Fahad. She had declared then, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours.”

The couple had a court marriage and later in March hosted a wedding reception in Delhi which was attended by several politicians including Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor from the Congress party, Derek O’Brien from the All India Trinamool Congress and actor Jaya Bachchan from Fahad's own Samajwadi Party.

Swara was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar last year. She will next appear in the feature film Mrs Falani later this year.

