Taapsee Pannu: I was on a big guilt trip when five of my films had to be rescheduled after the lockdown

With six films in hand, Taapsee Pannu couldn’t have asked for 2021 to be any better for her. She has wrapped up the shoot of her Telugu film and Rashmi Rocket, and is currently filming for Loop Lapeta, while Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj, has also been announced.

2020 was therefore a big mess for the actor when it came to juggling all these projects she had in hand. She admits that she got worried when the lockdown came into effect in March 2020.

“I had committed to some five films before all that happened. I really wanted to make sure I’m able to give all of them the dates, because a few of them were those who had waited for my dates, and who had planned their shoots according to when I gave it to them,” she tells us.

The 33-year-old adds that she ensured things restarted in the same way as they were planned.

The Pink (2016) actor continues, “When the whole situation happened, I was disappointed because I’d have to again push those many films. That was a big guilt trip I was on when my films were rescheduled. However, when I resumed, I resumed the entire dates diary on the basis of what I had committed before, in the same chronological order.”

She may be raring to work under the Covid restrictions, but when it was time to resume work, things did get a bit difficult. Pannu says the many months of staying at home had its effect.

“It really made the pace slow. I remember when the lockdown was being lifted, I’d do one work meeting, narration a day. I used to feel so great yet weird and scared that has my body got used to so much of relaxation. It was a scary thought that will I be able to resume those crazy work hours which I had before?” she laughs.

Pannu shares that a few days is all it took for her to get back into the groove.

“A few days into the shoot and I was instantly out of that relaxation, and laziness. I started shooting my south film in September, it was a lock stop and barrel shoot, we all were placed in a bio bubble. We stayed there, shot and went home. It started off very well. Then I moved on to Haseen Dilruba, Loop Lapeta. It’s been really good, no one on these films has got Covid, so far it’s been very safe and good,” she ends.

