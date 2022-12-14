The Kashmir Files is only Bollywood film on IMDB's list of top 10 Indian movies of 2022: Check out who took #1 spot

IMDb has released their list of top 10 movies of 2022. Shockingly, only one Hindi film made to the top 10 list. While SS Rajamouli's RRR took the top spot, The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri stood second. IMDb determines its list of the most popular movies and web series by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

Check out the list:

1. RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)

2. The Kashmir Files

3. K.G.F: Chapter 2

4. Vikram

5. Kantara

6. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

7. Major

8. Sita Ramam

9. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One

10. 777 Charlie

RRR follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) -- in the 1920s. The film released worldwide in March in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. It also received Golden Globe Awards nominations earlier this week in Best Song and Best Foreign Film categories.

The Kashmir Files, penned and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, portrays the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The film, which opened to polarised reactions on March 11, is one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of the year.

Surprisingly, Ayan Mukerji's Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra did not make it to the list. The film is the highest grossing Hindi film of the year, a fantasy film made on a massive budget.

The Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022 list has strong representation from the Tamil (Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect), Telugu (RRR, Major, Sita Ramam), and Kannada (K.G.F: Chapter 2, Kantara, 777 Charlie) film industries. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Major are two biopics that made to the list.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kamal Haasan returned to films after five-year breaks, and were featured in two of the Most Popular Movies of 2022, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One and Vikram.

