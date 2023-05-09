The Kerala Story box office day 4 collection: Film mints over 10 cr amid calls for ban, inches towards 50 crore-mark

The Kerala Story has earned over ₹10 crore at the domestic box office on the fourth day of its release amid strong opposition and calls for a ban. Helmed by filmmaker Sudipto Sen, the film has so far earned over ₹45.72 crore and is inching towards entering the ₹50 crore mark. The film released on May 5. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles. (Also Read | Ashoke Pandit condemns Mamata Banerjee's ‘dictatorial attitude’ post The Kerala Story ban in West Bengal) A still from The Kerala Story.

An opposition against the film started after the trailer was released. A section of the people criticised it for claiming that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and later joined ISIS, the terrorist group. Following that, The Kerala Story team withdrew the figure and called it the story of three women from Kerala in its trailer description.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, film analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the movie. He wrote, "#TheKeralaStory passes the crucial ‘Monday Test’ with DISTINCTION MARKS… Day 4 [Mon; working day] HIGHER than Day 1 [Fri; holiday]… Will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Tue]… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr [revised], Mon 10.07 cr. Total: ₹ 45.72 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story hit the theatres after the Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film. Recently, a crew member of the movie received a threatening message from an unknown number, according to Mumbai Police.

As per the police, Sudipto informed police that one of the crew members received a message from an unknown number. Police provided security to the crew member but FIR has not been registered as they are yet to receive a written complaint.

There's a continuing political outcry around the movie even as it has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. The West Bengal government has banned the film citing "maintenance of peace" and to avoid incidents of "hatred and violence" in the state on May 8. West Bengal became the first state to ban the film.

Reacting to the ban, Vipul said they will pursue legal options against the decision. Vipul told news agency ANI, "If state government won't listen to us, we will explore legal avenues. However, whatever course we take will be based on legal advice."

