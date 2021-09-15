Tillotama Shome reacts to 'hater' who called her ‘flop actress who looks like a maid’, Pooja Bhatt says she's a 'star'

Actor Tillotama Shome, who won plaudits last year for her film Sir, has relayed a hate comment that she received on social media, but wondered how it could be considered an insult.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, she wrote, “A hater on social media called me a ‘flop actress who looks likes a maid’. Now how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation!?” She added the hashtag, ‘Dignity of labour’.

Actor Pooja Bhatt rose to her friend's defence. She wrote in a tweet, “You are a star in the real sense..one whose light will illuminate the world through the work that you have done & the lives you have touched long after you have gone. Haters are akin to ‘dark matter’. They provide the gas & ensure the ones that provide light, remain bound.”

Tillotama's fans also spoke up in her support. “You are an amazing actor. I love how you always bring out the essence of the character with your nuanced performance. I believe people who don't know how to argue usually resort to attacks on someone's appearance,” one person wrote. Another person agreed, “Ya. She is beautiful and pretty effing hot as well!”

Another Twitter user commented, “This pathetic attempt at the insult just shows one of the many ways caste intersects with class in modern India. Loved the dignity of your character in Sir! Big fan.” Tillotama responded, “Exactly!”

The actor burst onto the scene with a supporting role in Mira Nair's Golden Lion-winning film Monsoon Wedding, which also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Shefali Shah, Lillette Dubey and others. She has also appeared in films such as Qissa and A Death in the Gunj. Her performance in Sir was widely acclaimed. Tillotama played a domestic help who falls in love with her employer.