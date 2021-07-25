Twinkle Khanna is adorable in this unseen childhood pic with sister Rinke Khanna, aunt Simple Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna has treated fans and followers on Instagram to an unseen picture on Sunday. The black and white photo shows Twinkle with her aunt Simple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna.

Sharing the photo, Twinkle also posted an excerpt from her column this week, about nostalgia and the effect it has on us. "Nostalgia is akin to the red and white Phantom cigarettes of our childhood. Like all sugary treats, it may prove detrimental as a daily habit, but it could provide occasional respite. A way of transporting ourselves to a time when we felt loved and safe, and sometimes, oh so cool, as we inhaled the minty smell of a candy-stick held between our lips. Nostalgia reminds us of not just how we lived, but what it was like to thrive." she wrote.





The photo and her column got love from her celebrity friends. "What a wonderful piece! I was reminded of the citra days," wrote Tahira Kashyap. Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Omg Tina. I remember you like that." "You should start a descriptive writing class for children...love all your write up's," a fan wrote.

Recently on her father Rajesh Khanna's birth anniversary, Twinkle had written a special post for him. "I have his eyes, my son has his smile and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on," she wrote.

Also read: Fans discover Main Hoon Na crew member's hilarious rant in movie scene

Earlier this year, Rinke, too, made a special and rare appearance on Twinkle's Instagram page. Sharing a photo with Rinke, Twinkle mentioned that they had met after more than a year.

Rinke Khanna, who was seen in movies such as Love Ke Liye Saala Kuch Bhi Karega and Jhankaar Beats, as many as two decades ago, was last seen in 2004's Chameli. Simple Kapadia was the sister of Twinkle's mother Dimple Kapadia and was herself seen in movies such as Anurodh and Pyaar Ke Do Pal. She died in 2009.