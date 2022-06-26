Bharti Singh, Varun Dhawan share a cute moment as he lifts her in his arms on DID Li'l Masters. Watch

Varun Dhawan visited the sets of DID Li'l Masters to promote his recently-released movie JugJugg Jeeyo. His co-stars from the movie, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor accompanied him too. On the dance reality show, Kiara and Varun had a ton of fun as they danced on stage. (Also read: Bharti Singh recalls how she performed at a comedy show, while her mother was in the ICU)

A promo clip from Sunday's episode showed Kiara in a blue dress dancing with Appun Pegu tato. While Varun danced with host and new mommy Bharti Singh. At one point, Varun even lifted Bharti in his arms and spun her around.

DID Li'l Masters is judged by Sonali Bendre, Remo D'Souza and Mouni Roy. The show will end on Sunday with the winner's announcement. Sonali took to Instagram on Sunday to share her feelings about the finale. “Can’t believe it’s the last day!! Going to miss my #DIDLilMasters family so so much! especially the kids and my fellow judges @remodsouza & @imouniroy Watch the #FantasticFinale episode tonight at 8 pm only on @zeetv.”

Helmed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film, while social media influencer Prajakta Koli has marked her Bollywood debut with it. The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce.

Varun said the film may be loaded with all the tropes of a commercial potboiler, but at its core, it is an emotional story about relationships. "The end of this film is unpredictable. We are used to dealing with the theme of infidelity on a surface level and then brush it under the carpet. In this film, it has been dealt with in an interesting way. It's progressive and a new take. Hopefully, people will be happy with it," the actor said at the promotional event of the movie here.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in ₹9.28 crore on an opening day. "#JugJuggJeeyo opens on expected lines: Gathers speed in evening, after a lacklustre start in morning... Plexes of #Mumbai [select locations], #Delhi, #NCR very good... Mass pockets dull... Growth on Day 2 and 3 essential... Fri ₹9.28 cr. India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

