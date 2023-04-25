Vijender Singh on playing an antagonist in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: The world knows me as a good boxer, now they’ll know I’m a good actor too

It’s after nine years that Vijender Singh has given Bollywood a second chance, as he starred alongside Salman Khan in the recent release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Indian boxer is confident that he will make people realise that he is not just a good boxer, but a good actor too. Vijender Singh will soon be seen alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Singh was last seen in Fugly in 2014, and is seen as a villain in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In fact, it was a phone call from Khan which pulled him back to the world of showbiz.

“Last year, I was training in the UK, when all of a sudden, I started getting by bhai. I have a habit of not answering phone calls after 10, and he was calling me at 12 in the night. I thought ke aise hi pareshan kar rahe hai,” Singh quips.

He continues, “One day I decided that I will disturb him, and I called him. He asked me ‘Viju, where are you?’. He then told me about the project. I just asked if he stars in the film and I have scenes with him, and agreed. I didn’t ask anything else ke story kya hai, negative hai ya positive hai”.

Now, he reveals Khan is also guiding him in his second inning, as he puts, “I am doing something with bhai, but I can’t talk about it yet. He is guiding me this time, telling me what to do and not to do. He is like my godfather. Bollywood mein unhone mujhe dobara bulaya, saying ke tu aaja, main hun tere se.”

That’s what makes his comeback special. He says, “Coming after nine years of Fugly, this second inning is special because I am starting it with Salman bhai. I am a big fan of his work. Now, I got a chance to work with him, which is a big deal.”

Ask him what kept him away from the glamour world all this while, and the Olympic medalist shares, “I got bust with professional boxing in the UK, and had to stay there for that, which led to the delay. I got some offers in between but couldn’t do as my base was in the UK. I came to India after Covid, and am now starting again. I am sure I will make a mark this time,” he says.

Singh continues, “I am a good boxer also, but I am a good actor too. People need to know that, and will get to know that now. They will keep it in their mind. Acting is all about expressing and feeling. I have seen a gamut of emotions from being from a village jidhar humare pass kuch nahi tha to seeing this stardom, dealing with controversies. I have been through a lot, and I can express all the emotions”.

Now, he is determined to balance his acting career with the boxing one. “My focus will be on both now, and they will continue simultaneously,” he ends.