When Mumtaz said she 'stayed away' from Shammi Kapoor after breakup, revealed chat with his wife Neila Devi years later

Veteran actor Mumtaz had once opened up about her equation with Shammi Kapoor after the couple had ended their relationship. She had also spoken about his wife Neila Devi extending his message to her ahead of his 74th birthday. Neila had invited Mumtaz to Shammi's birthday party after he asked for her.

A few years ago, Mumtaz had revealed that Shammi Kapoor wanted to marry her but she had refused. They were in a relationship when she was only a teenager. The duo did several movies including Vallah Kya Baat Hai (1962) and Brahmachari (1968).

In an old interview with Yahoo, Mumtaz, when asked if she met Shammi Kapoor after their breakup, had said, "He too got married (to Neila Devi). Main kisi ki shaadi todne wali ladki nahin hoon (I'm not someone who will break up a marriage)...I stayed away. But a few years before he passed away, they’d hosted a party to celebrate his birthday. I was in Mumbai, when I got a call from Neila ji."

Mumtaz had said, “She said, 'Main Neila bol rahi hoon. Shammiji ki 74rd birthday party hai. Unhone khaas kaha hai ke 'yeh party mein Mumtaz se kehna ke woh zaroor aaye' (This is Neila speaking. It is the 74th birthday of Shammi ji. He has specifically asked 'Tell Mumtaz to definitely attend this party)'. I appreciate Neila ji’s gesture. I truly respect her. Shammi ji was lucky to have a wife like her. I went along with my friend Asha Patel (actor Ameesha Patel’s mother).”

Mumtaz made her acting debut in Bollywood at the age of 11 with the film Sone Ki Chidiya (1958). She went on to become one of the most popular female actors in the Hindi film industry with films such as Do Raaste, Bandhan and Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970) and Khilona (1970).

She also featured in movies like Tere Mere Sapne and Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Apna Desh (1972), Loafer (1973) and Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973), Chor Machaye Shor (1974), Aap Ki Kasam (1974) and Roti (1974), Prem Kahani (1975) and Nagin (1976).