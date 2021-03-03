When Shraddha Kapoor was proud of Shakti for giving up alcohol on Bigg Boss, wanted him as her dad in next birth too
- Shraddha Kapoor turns 34 on Wednesday and to celebrate we are revisiting the time she told her father, Shakti Kapoor, how proud she was of him.
This year, Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her birthday with the whole family in the Maldives. Her father, actor Shakti Kapoor, for one, is happy about how everyone can be part of the celebrations.
The Kapoor family is in the Maldives for the wedding celebrations of Shraddha's cousin, Padmini Kolhapure's son, Priyaank Sharma. There, the extended family will also ring in Shraddha's 34th birthday as well.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shakti has spoken about proud he is of his daughter and also revealed the birthday wish she has asked for this year: for him to give up smoking.
Will the doting dad be able to do it for his daughter? If he does, this would not be the first time he would be quitting a bad habit for his children.
In 2010, Shakti took part on the fifth season of hit reality show, Bigg Boss. He was the only male contestant on the show among 13 women. He was also among the first persons to get voted out of the show.
After leaving the show, he was asked about the biggest changes he saw in himself during his stay in the house. He said he had joined the show only to show his children--Shraddha and son Siddharth-- that he can indeed stay away from alcohol. Speaking to Rediff, Shakti said, "I was not there to win but to prove to my children that I can stay away from alcohol for a month. I am proud that I could prove that. Also, they were happy that there were no fights in the house when I was the captain. Now my daughter Shraddha says that she wants to be born as my daughter even in her next life."
Also read: Deepika's ad called out for plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala
Shraddha has acted in multiple hit films in the Hindi film industry. Shakti dotes on her just as much as before. Speaking about her to HT, he said, "As a person, no one can be better than her. In fact, she has qualities that I don’t have (laughs). She has a heart of gold. She is generous and an animal lover. I am so happy that even today when she is so successful, she listens to me, consults me on all major decisions in life. She has given me that respect. I have no complaints in life. I am blessed. She is God’s gift to me, an angel, a golden child."
Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Her upcoming projects include an untitled movie with Ranbir Kapoor, made by Luv Ranjan. She has also signed Naagin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Shraddha was proud of Shakti, wanted him as her dad in next birth too
- Shraddha Kapoor turns 34 on Wednesday and to celebrate we are revisiting the time she told her father, Shakti Kapoor, how proud she was of him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch baby Tiger Shroff calling for world peace, in throwback video on birthday
- Here's a video of almost-baby Tiger Shroff, taking to the stage with his father, Jackie, back in the early 1990s.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika's ad called out for plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala
- The creatives behind an apparel advertisement featuring Deepika Padukone have been accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, who has called the incident 'intellectual theft'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans aren't fooled by Tiger's Heropanti 2 look, point out similarities to Hitman
- Fans have once again spotted similarities between Tiger Shroff's character in Heropanti 2, and Agent 47 in the Hitman video game series. A new poster for the film debuted on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol's Devi turns 1, she says the film brings 'a lump to my throat till today'
- Kajol celebrated the completion of one year of her short film, Devi. She mentioned how the film could still make her emotional.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter fact-checks Parineeti's Saina biopic for incorrect serve on poster
- Several Twitter users pointed out that the poster for the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic, starring Parineeti Chopra, appears to show an incorrect serve action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham, Disha Patani on Ek Villain Returns sets. See pics
- John Abraham and Disha Patani have begun working on their upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. See pics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, his mom Ayesha step out for quiet dinner, see pics
- Tiger Shroff, who turned a year older on Tuesday, was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and his mother Ayesha Dutt on a dinner outing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After calling out Sushant's fans, Ankita Lokhande parties with Rashami Desai
- Ankita Lokhande has shared several pictures and videos from a house party she had with Rashami Desai on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding postponed with just days to go
- Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding ceremony has been postponed, in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. The couple and their families and friends are currently in the Maldives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After reunion with grandma Sharmila in Pataudi, Inaaya goes on walk with Soha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divya Dutta rejects 'supporting actor' label, says men are called 'versatile'
- Divya Dutta has expressed her displeasure at being labeled as a supporting actor, insisting she loves playing all kinds of roles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra's Saina Nehwal biopic gets release date, watch teaser
- Actor Parineeti Chopra's long-awaited biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal has been given a release date. Watch the first teaser here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ileana has one-word reply after being asked if she's had cosmetic surgery done
- Actor Ileana D'Cruz was asked during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session if she's ever had any cosmetic surgeries done. Here's what she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana tweets about another FIR against her after 'chacha' Javed's warrant
- Kangana Ranaut says that a new FIR has been registered against her, this time over her tweets on farmers agitation against the farm bills.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox