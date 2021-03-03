IND USA
Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor.
When Shraddha Kapoor was proud of Shakti for giving up alcohol on Bigg Boss, wanted him as her dad in next birth too

  • Shraddha Kapoor turns 34 on Wednesday and to celebrate we are revisiting the time she told her father, Shakti Kapoor, how proud she was of him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:12 AM IST

This year, Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her birthday with the whole family in the Maldives. Her father, actor Shakti Kapoor, for one, is happy about how everyone can be part of the celebrations.

The Kapoor family is in the Maldives for the wedding celebrations of Shraddha's cousin, Padmini Kolhapure's son, Priyaank Sharma. There, the extended family will also ring in Shraddha's 34th birthday as well.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shakti has spoken about proud he is of his daughter and also revealed the birthday wish she has asked for this year: for him to give up smoking.

Will the doting dad be able to do it for his daughter? If he does, this would not be the first time he would be quitting a bad habit for his children.

In 2010, Shakti took part on the fifth season of hit reality show, Bigg Boss. He was the only male contestant on the show among 13 women. He was also among the first persons to get voted out of the show.

After leaving the show, he was asked about the biggest changes he saw in himself during his stay in the house. He said he had joined the show only to show his children--Shraddha and son Siddharth-- that he can indeed stay away from alcohol. Speaking to Rediff, Shakti said, "I was not there to win but to prove to my children that I can stay away from alcohol for a month. I am proud that I could prove that. Also, they were happy that there were no fights in the house when I was the captain. Now my daughter Shraddha says that she wants to be born as my daughter even in her next life."

Also read: Deepika's ad called out for plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala

Shraddha has acted in multiple hit films in the Hindi film industry. Shakti dotes on her just as much as before. Speaking about her to HT, he said, "As a person, no one can be better than her. In fact, she has qualities that I don’t have (laughs). She has a heart of gold. She is generous and an animal lover. I am so happy that even today when she is so successful, she listens to me, consults me on all major decisions in life. She has given me that respect. I have no complaints in life. I am blessed. She is God’s gift to me, an angel, a golden child."

Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Her upcoming projects include an untitled movie with Ranbir Kapoor, made by Luv Ranjan. She has also signed Naagin.

