When Simi Garewal and Subhash Ghai had a harsh argument on the sets of Karz: 'She left the set'

With Karz completing 41 years since its released, Subhash Ghai recalled an argument he and Simi Garewal had on the sets of the movie. Simi Garewal played the murderous Kamini Varma, who killed her husband Ravi, played by Raj Kiran. Rishi Kapoor essayed the role of Monty, Ravi's reincarnation.

While Simi Garewal received acclaim for her portrayal, Subhash Ghai revealed the actor and talk show host feared coming across as a vamp.

Speaking with a leading daily, Subhash said, "She used to feel that she would be stamped as a 'vamp' in the industry and would never be offered positive roles in the future if she took up this one. It took me five weeks of visiting her home to convince her despite knowing that she was not interested."

Subhash felt Simi was the perfect fit for the character demanded a 'majestic look and a royal carriage'. After prolonged persuasion, Simi agreed but Subhash recalled she was 'insecure or unsure of being presented as a vamp.' During the shoot, Subhash shared, the duo got into a harsh argument over a scene.

"It was only one scene where we took each other head-on. This was the scene where she had to be loud enough to throw her in-laws out of the house. It was a bad moment for both of us and we argued in harsh tones. She left the set and it was pack up. But the next day she came to the set and did the same scene I had wanted. However, thereafter there was complete silence; it was like a boycott between us. She was upset; I was sad," he said.

Eventually, Simi and Subhash resolved their issues after Simi's friends praised the actor's role. Subhash recalled hosting a private screening for her sister. Following which, Simi informed him that her friends enjoyed the movie and her performance. "I was emotionally moved. She hugged me and said ‘Sorry, I could never think of such an amazing film you made'. I also apologised for my temper and we became good friends and continue to be to date," he added.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Kerala-style lunch hours after her workout session: 'What a spread'

Simi was nominated for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award for Karz. After the movie, Simi appeared in a handful of movies, including Insaf Ka Tarazu and Biwi-O-Biwi. She moved away from acting and became a popular talk show host. She hosted numerous seasons of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal and followed it by Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable.