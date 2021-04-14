IND USA
While Virat Kohli is married to Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal.
bollywood

When Virat Kohli said speaking to Katrina Kaif 'for 2 minutes' was his biggest off-the-field moment, watch video

  • There was a time when a young Virat Kohli felt that speaking to Katrina Kaif was his biggest off-the-field achievement. Watch
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 01:34 PM IST

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who is married to actor-producer Anushka Sharma, had once revealed that Katrina Kaif speaking to him for two minutes was the biggest off-the-field moment in his life. A throwback video has now surfaced online where the cricketer had made the confession.

In the video, a young Virat was seen talking to VJ Bani. In it, Bani asked what was his biggest off-the-field moment. Virat said: "Katrina Kaif just spoke to me for just two minutes." When she asked "sachi (is that true?)", Virat replied, "Main jhoot kyun bolunga (why will I lie?)".

Virat and Anushka married in 2017 in Italy in a wedding attended by a selected few. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in January this year.

Sharing his experience of becoming a dad, Virat had written in a Women's Day post: "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world." Incidentally, Katrina had dropped a number of red heart emojis on the post.

Anushka and Virat have not revealed the face of their daughter. However, revealing her name, Anushka had written: "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Also read: Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn dances to her hit songs at school event, fans call her 'so talented'. Watch

Katrina, who had been shooting for her film Phone Bhoot recently, was diagnosed with Covid-19. A number of Bollywood personalities contracted the virus in its second wave. Names include Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Katrina's rumoured boyfriend, Vicky Kaushal.

OTT
Topics
virat kohli katrina kaif anushka sharma bollywood + 2 more

