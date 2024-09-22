Yudhra box office collection day 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi's film witnesses drop on Saturday, earns nearly 2 crore

Yudhra box office collection day 2: The action film, after having a decent opening in Indian theatres, witnessed a fall in its numbers. According to Sacnilk.com, Yudhra earned nearly ₹2 crore on Saturday. The film has been directed by Ravi Udyawar. (Also Read | Yudhra review: Action sequences save this Siddhant Chaturvedi film which takes forever to find its groove) Yudhra box office collection day 2 Siddhant Chaturvedi in a still from the film.

Yudhra domestic box office

The film earned ₹4.50 crore on day one. On day two, it collected ₹1.50 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, it has earned ₹6 crore in India. Yudhra had an overall 11.40% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. The film has benefitted from National Cinema Day as ticket prices were at ₹99.

Yudhra review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “As for the performances, Siddhant too shines in bits and pieces, especially the action. The guy’s a natural, and makes it believable. I can’t say the same for the emotional sequences though, where there was scope for a more nuanced performance, given the range of emotions he needs to feel. Raghav Juyal as Shafiq takes some time to find his groove, but he thankfully does in an elaborate sequence where he goes hand to hand with Yudhra. I would have loved to see more of him on screen. Malavika Mohanan tries, but there’s not much chemistry between her and Siddhant. She does get to kick some a** though.”

About Yudhra

Yudhra features Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. It is his first solo lead release. In the film, Siddhant's character is a man with anger issues who goes undercover to bring down the powerful drug syndicate headed by Firoz and his son Shafiq.

The film also features Malavika Mohanan as the captivating Nikhat and Raghav Juyal as the menacing villain Shafiq. The cast also includes Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and Raj Arjun. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Sudha Anukta. It promises a blend of gripping action and dynamic storytelling.