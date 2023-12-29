Amy Schumer faces criticism for naming a Nazi movie her, ‘Movie of the year’

Amy Schumer is facing criticism once again, however, for something new. This time, the actress named a Nazi movie as her ‘movie of the year’ which has sparked a hot criticism of her views on the internet. While the actress turned off comments on her post, people took to social media to address her questionable choice.

The comedian, who had recently been in hot waters because of her comments on Israel's campaign in Gaza, took to Instagram to name her movie of the year and performance of the year.

Sharing a still from the movie ‘The Zone of Interest,’ a film about a Nazi commandant at the Auschwitz concentration camp, she captioned, "I stand corrected. @a24 Zone of interest is the movie of the year. And performance of the year if you ask me is @daniebb3 in Color Purple."

Zone of Interest, directed by Jonathan Glazer follows Rudolf Hoss, a senior Nazi officer at the notorious extermination camp and his wife Hedwig, who try to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden beside Auschwitz.

Nazis exterminated more than 1.1 million people at the infamous camp in the less than five years of its existence. The majority of those killed were Jews, around 1 million, according to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum.

Social Media Reactions

While the actress turned off comments on her post, people took to social media to address her questionable choice citing her previous comments on Israel and her perceived persecution as a Jewish celebrity.

“would you look at that, one of Amy Schumer's favourite movies this year is about the killing and genocide of native people and stealing their land, you'd think she'd be against this happening to people irl .” wrote a user on X.

Media blogger Jeff Zhang criticised her as an “Unserious person”

"Amy Schumer, who has posted hateful, vicious content against an occupied people undergoing genocide, unironically tweets that a movie w this tagline - "A Nazi commandant tries to build a dream life for his family near the Auschwitz concentration camp" - is the movie of the year," wrote educator Sumun L. Pendakur on X.

Another media analyst and content creator known as Big Joel previously aimed Schumer, citing Zone of Interest as an important lesson to remember during the current attacks on Gaza.

Joel aimed an Instagram story Schumer posted in October that read: "First, they came for LGBTQ and I stood up because love is love and then they came for immigrants and I stood up because families belong together, then they came for the black community and I stood up because Black lives matter then they came for me. But I stood alone because I am a Jew."

The YouTuber slammed Schumer as one of the "American celebrity Jews [who are] the most privileged human beings on earth pretending that they're all alone in life and then nobody's standing with them."