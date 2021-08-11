Happy birthday Chris Hemsworth: When Thor actor tried to kiss a cow in India and visited the Himalayas, see pics

Chris Hemsworth, who celebrates his 38th birthday on August 11, is no stranger to India. The Thor actor made headlines when he travelled to India to shoot his Netflix film Extraction. He also has a daughter named India. However, not many might remember that Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky had visited India in 2016, and had a ball.

In one of the pictures shared from their trip, Chris Hemsworth posed with a cow and attempted to kiss it. "Give us a kiss gorgeous," he captioned the Instagram picture.

In another picture, shared by Elsa, Chris held her as they sat on a bike. She shared the picture on her Instagram account with the caption, "Relax love, this won't hurt a bit! #India #adventure #royalenfield #love #fun."

The couple also travelled to the Himalayas and bonded with the locals. "My local Himalayan guide directing me to the top, 3700m above sea level!!" Chris captioned a picture in which he posed with a dog. He also shared a picture with a few children and wrote, "We were lucky enough to spend a few days with a group of Tibetan nomads in the Himalayas, one of the most memorable experiences of my life. I tried to swap sunglasses with this little legend but he was having no part of it."

Last year, during the promotions of Extraction, Chris and his co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal shared numerous anecdotes about the Thor: Love and Thunder star's visit to India. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Rudhraksh had said, "We were shooting in Ahmedabad where he tried Chicken Tikka and loved it. He said that it's kinda spicy. He tried Rajma Chawal and he was eating pizzas there."

Chris, too, shared a video in which he was chased by a persistent fan on a bike. Chris had later met the fan and also posed for pictures.

The actor has been busy with the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see him reunite with director Taika Waititi, after the well-received Thor: Ragnarok.