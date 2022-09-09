Helen Mirren, Daniel Craig, JK Rowling remember Queen Elizabeth II: 'She's earned her rest'

Actor Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth in the 2006 film The Queen, has penned a note on the death of the British monarch. The longest-serving monarch of the UK died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. Also read: Queen Elizabeth II: Her best on-screen portrayals from The Queen to The Crown

Remembering the Queen, Helen shared a picture and wrote, “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.” Apart from Helen Mirren, Olivia Colman and Claire Foy have also been praised for playing the monarch in the award-winning Netflix show The Crown.

Helen Mirren shared a post on Instagram.

Many others from Hollywood also shared their condolences and remembered the queen on social media. Daniel Craig said in a statement as per Fox News, "I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with The Royal Family, those she loved and all those who loved her. She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed." He worked with the Queen for the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

Singer Elton John shared a long post on Instagram in the memory of the Queen. He wrote, " Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Singer Ozzy Osbourne took to his Instagram account and shared a post which he captioned, "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart, I say it's devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."

Mick Jagger also shared a post on Instagram. He wrote, "For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood, I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much-beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family."

Sylvester Stallone wrote, "May this GREAT QUEEN, Rest in Peace. The world will never see the likes of her again..."

Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and wrote, "Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time."

Author JK Rowling wrote on her Twitter account, "Some may find the outpouring of British shock and grief at this moment quaint or odd, but millions felt affection and respect for the woman who uncomplainingly filled her constitutional role for seventy years. Most British people have never known another monarch, so she's been a thread winding through all our lives. She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world. She's earned her rest. #TheQueen."

(With ANI inputs)

