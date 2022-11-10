Jennifer Aniston stuns on bold magazine cover, recalls ‘absolute lies’ around her divorce with Brad Pitt

Friends actor Jennifer Aniston unveiled jaw-dropping photos from her recent shoot for Allure magazine. She graced the cover in a barely-there black outfit, paired with her iconic blonde long locks. She exuded confidence in her well-toned body and talked about speculations about her divorce from her ex-husband. Also read: When Brad Pitt apologised to Jennifer Aniston for being an absentee husband

During the internet, Jennifer opened up about the difficult phase of her life when she tried to become pregnant. She recalled the narrative around her divorce and refuted claims that her husband left her as she was unable to bear a child. While the actor didn’t mention her ex-husband Brad Pitt during the conversation, she seemingly she referred to the times when she parted ways with the actor.

Jennifer told Allure, “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," she said. She said she has ‘zero regrets’ about not having a child.

“I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point," she also added. While she wasn’t upset about the rumours, the actor did feel bad about being labelled as ‘selfish’ for wanting to focus on her career instead of having kids.

Jennifer is currently appearing in The Morning Show, streaming on Apple TV+.

