Megan Fox talks about being mom to 3 sons: 'UFC fight night all day, everyday, don't know what it's like to have a girl'

American actor Megan Fox during a recent conversation with singer Kelly Clarkson shared about what it's like being a mother to three young sons.

According to People magazine, the 34-year-old star opened up about her "rambunctious" sons -8-year-old Noah Shannon, 7-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 4-year-old Journey River, during her appearance on Thursday's episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' joking that their household is like 'UFC Fight Night all day, everyday.'

The candid comment came when Clarkson remarked that it must be "crazy" having three boys, as there's "a little bit of even energy" in her own home with 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 5-year-old son Remington Alexander.

"I don't know what it's like to have a girl," Fox said, before explaining that all three of her sons are very young and close in age.

The Transformers actor said, "For me, it's like UFC Fight Night all day, everyday."





Quipping that "forks are weapons" in her house, Fox continued, "We need to live in a padded cell for everyone to be safe."

"They love each other. They're best friends, but the fighting is non-stop because they have so much energy and they're so rambunctious that it's just a melee," she explained of her sons.

"My kids will pull out fists full of hair and be like, 'I got your hair, Noah!,'" shared the This is 40 star.

During the virtual conversation with Clarkson, Fox shared that there is a softer side to her children, according to Fox. As a huge fan of the Harry Potter series, the actor revealed that her boys would often get her magical-themed presents.

"They understand that I'm obsessed, so every gift they get me for Mother's Day or Christmas is Harry Potter-themed. I get Harry Potter mugs or Harry Potter journals. I got a quill for my birthday," she said.

Per People magazine, Fox shares her three sons with ex Brian Austin Green, whom she split with in 2019 after nine years of marriage. (Green confirmed their separation last May, and Fox filed for divorce in November.









