IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Megan Fox talks about being mom to 3 sons: 'UFC fight night all day, everyday, don't know what it's like to have a girl'
Megan Fox in known for her roles in films Transformers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Megan Fox in known for her roles in films Transformers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
hollywood

Megan Fox talks about being mom to 3 sons: 'UFC fight night all day, everyday, don't know what it's like to have a girl'

American actor Megan Fox shares her three sons with ex Brian Austin Green, whom she split with in 2019 after nine years of marriage.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:15 PM IST

American actor Megan Fox during a recent conversation with singer Kelly Clarkson shared about what it's like being a mother to three young sons.

According to People magazine, the 34-year-old star opened up about her "rambunctious" sons -8-year-old Noah Shannon, 7-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 4-year-old Journey River, during her appearance on Thursday's episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' joking that their household is like 'UFC Fight Night all day, everyday.'

The candid comment came when Clarkson remarked that it must be "crazy" having three boys, as there's "a little bit of even energy" in her own home with 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 5-year-old son Remington Alexander.

"I don't know what it's like to have a girl," Fox said, before explaining that all three of her sons are very young and close in age.

The Transformers actor said, "For me, it's like UFC Fight Night all day, everyday."


Quipping that "forks are weapons" in her house, Fox continued, "We need to live in a padded cell for everyone to be safe."

"They love each other. They're best friends, but the fighting is non-stop because they have so much energy and they're so rambunctious that it's just a melee," she explained of her sons.

"My kids will pull out fists full of hair and be like, 'I got your hair, Noah!,'" shared the This is 40 star.

Also read: Glenn Close on 8 Oscar nods with no wins: 'I don’t think I’m a loser'

During the virtual conversation with Clarkson, Fox shared that there is a softer side to her children, according to Fox. As a huge fan of the Harry Potter series, the actor revealed that her boys would often get her magical-themed presents.

"They understand that I'm obsessed, so every gift they get me for Mother's Day or Christmas is Harry Potter-themed. I get Harry Potter mugs or Harry Potter journals. I got a quill for my birthday," she said.

Per People magazine, Fox shares her three sons with ex Brian Austin Green, whom she split with in 2019 after nine years of marriage. (Green confirmed their separation last May, and Fox filed for divorce in November.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
megan fox hollywood

Related Stories

Pooja Bedi reveals her children Alaya F and Omar Furniturewala's reaction to her engagement.
Pooja Bedi reveals her children Alaya F and Omar Furniturewala's reaction to her engagement.
bollywood

Pooja Bedi recalls kids Alaya F and Omar's reaction to Maneck's proposal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:11 PM IST
  • Pooja Bedi revealed that her daughter, actor Alaya F once asked her to 'settle down'. The actor also shared how her children reacted to her engagement with Maneck Contractor.
READ FULL STORY
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's pcitures featured together in a textbook.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's pcitures featured together in a textbook.
bollywood

Sushant's picture with Ankita features in Bengali textbook for children

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's picture along with his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was recently featured in a Bengali textbook. The actor died in June 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP