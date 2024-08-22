New Delhi, Hollywood star Bill Skarsgard, who is playing the lead role in the upcoming film "The Crow", says he is drawn to movies that explore conflicts within its characters. Morally ambiguous characters more interesting: Bill Skarsgard on 'The Crow'

Skarsgard, who is the son of Stellan Skarsgard and brother to actors Alexander, Gustaf and Valter Skarsgard, is popular for essaying the role of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the horror movie "It" and its sequel. He was also the lead villain in "John Wick: Chapter 4".

In "The Crow", a reboot of the 1994 cult movie of the same name, the Swedish actor stars as Eric as well as the titular Crow, a musician who is resurrected and decides to avenge his and his fiancee's death.

"Morally ambiguous characters are more interesting to me than the traditional, straightforward, kind of black and white hero archetype. The more conflict within the hero, the more interesting .

"That's the kind of movie that I'm drawn towards watching as well... If it's too black and white, it doesn't feel truthful to me," the 34-year-old actor told PTI in an international roundtable.

"The Crow" directed by Rupert Sanders will be released on August 30 in India by PVRINOX Pictures.

The 1994 original movie, which was directed by Alex Proyas, featured Brandon Lee, son of martial artist and star Bruce Lee, in his last film role. Brandon Lee, who was 28, died in an on-set accident while filming a key scene that involved him being shot.

Skarsgard said he watched Proyas' movie starring Brandon Lee and carried it "in spirit" but ultimately he wanted to play the character in his own way.

"This is the only way I know how to approach something, which is my way. This is a new story... Rupert's version of Eric was very different from the original. And that was the point," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.