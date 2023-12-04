Netflix Christmas Watchlist: Top 10 Christmas films to watch during the holiday season

‘I go back to December all the time!’ Cuz it's the beginning of Christmas shenanigans, with loads of decorations, gifts and my favourite, desserts! Top 10 movies you can enjoy watching this christmas alongside your family and friends.

Our familial tradition on Christmas has been watching and re-watching all our favourite Christmas movies and therefore, we bring to you, the ultimate Netflix Christmas Watchlist. Top 10 movies you can enjoy watching this festive season alongside your family and friends.

Klaus- 2019

Described as the best modern Christmas movie on Netflix, Klaus is an English language Spanish animated film, following a postman located in an island town in the Far North who finds a friendship with a reclusive toymaker.

Love, Actually- 2003

Following nine connected stories, this movie is set a few days before Christmas, exploring one emotion that binds us all, love. Among the characters explored are David, the handsome newly elected British prime minister who falls for a young junior staffer, Sarah, a graphic designer whose devotion to her mentally ill brother complicates her love life, and Harry, a married man tempted by his attractive new secretary.

A California Christmas- 2020

This one is a favourite of many on X. Joseph, a rich charmer who poses as a ranch hand to get Callie, a farmer to sell her familial land before Christmas. A lovely fact about this one, the reel-life couple, is also a real-life couple!

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery- 2022

Fans of Murderville's improvisational romps will surely enjoy this one. Senior Detective Terry Seattle has to figure out who killed Santa. The one catch here: his co-detectives, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, who play themselves have no script like the rest of the cast. Together they have to improvise their way through the investigation.

Christmas With You- 2022

With some describing it as sweet and others as cute and fun, this movie has quite a following. It follows pop star Angelina, who feeling career burnout, moves to a small town and not only finds the thrill of work but also the will to love.

Happiest Season- 2020

The first LGBTQ Christmas film, this one became an instant classic when it was released. It follows Abby and Harper, an LGBTQ couple, who are all set to visit Harper's family during the holidays. The only twist? Harper hasn't come out to her parents yet, and what ensues is a rom-com delighting the viewers with love, comedy and drama.

A Christmas Prince- 2017

This one has stood the test of time. It follows an undercover journalist, Amber, who heads overseas to research Prince Richard, who is set to be the king. Hop on to a ride filled with a misunderstood prince, a royal family and the big ol' tale of love.

Holidate- 2020

Featuring the classic let's make a deal formula, Holidate follows Sloane and Jackson who make a deal to be each other's plus one for every holiday through the year, with no strings attached. Well, things don't always go as planned, right?

The Holiday Calendar- 2018

This one follows, Abby, a struggling photographer, who finds a calendar that predicts the future-including a possible romance.

The Princess Switch- 2018

A Parent Trap during the Christmas season, The Princess Switch will sate your sweet, love-loving heart, when two similar-looking women, one a princess and the other a baker, swap places and fall in love.