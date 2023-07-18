Oppenheimer box office: Christopher Nolan film set for impressive 1st day in India, can it beat MI 7's 12.5 cr opening?

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will release in cinemas this Friday. Amid all the hype surrounding the two Hollywood films, being dubbed as Barbenheimer, the early box office predictions for Christopher Nolan's film seem to indicate a superb collection. (Also read: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer sells 90000 tickets for opening day, Barbie advance booking stands at 16000 in India) Cillian Murphy as scientist J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin's biography American Prometheus, based on the life of American theoretical physicist known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb.’ It stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role and the ensemble cast includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh.

Opening day box office prediction

As per a report by 123Telugu.com, Oppenheimer is set for a box office collection in the range of ₹10-15 crore on the day of its release in India. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had collected around ₹12.50 crore on its opening day in India, so it will be interesting to see whether Oppenheimer can outdo that.

The early sales of Oppenheimer began a week ago in India as the film's advance booking started 10 days ago. It received a tremendous response within the first very few hours. As per the figures posted by a film trade analyst, the film has already amassed 90,000 tickets across all three multiple chains - PVR, INOX and Cinepolis - for the opening day itself. These include IMAX screens as well.

Christopher Nolan on Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan recently opened up on making Oppenheimer. “I just thought to take the audience there, to be there in that room with these people as they had to make these horrifying decisions that have defined the world we now live in... what a remarkable dramatic event to bring the audience to,” Nolan told Reuters.

On the other hand, Barbie, which has also commenced its advance booking, has shown a good start and has sold around 16,000 tickets across the three multiple chains for the opening day.

About Barbie

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, along with a cast that includes names like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell.

The film's premise reads, “After being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land for being less-than-perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery to the real world.”

