Shang-Chi day 2 box office collection: Marvel film gains speed, collects another 3.33 crore

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings witnessed a rise in it box office collections on Saturday. The Hollywood film became the first Marvel movie to have released in theatres in India post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter that the film collected ₹3.33 cr. on its day 2. He noted that while the markets in the South performed well, the Hindi circuits need to catch up.

“#ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings witnesses limited growth on Day 2… #South markets continue to dominate, while #Hindi circuits need to show an upswing… Fri 2.97 cr [revised], Sat 3.33 cr. Total: ₹6.30 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions... #ShangChi ₹7.50 cr Gross BOC,” he tweeted.

The rise in box office collection comes as a positive sign for the Indian film industry. Theatres have been shut since the pandemic began in India. Although a few theatres opened late last year and early this year, with movies such as Tenet, Roohi and Mumbai Saga finding screens, the doors were shut again after the severe second wave hit the country.

Currently, circuits such as Delhi-NCR and markets in the South have allowed theatres to open with restrictions. However, Maharashtra is yet to declare the reopening of theatres.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings became the second big film to have released in theatres in India. Bollywood's own BellBottom, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, was the first big film to released in theatres, last month.

The Marvel film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. Hindustan Times, in its review, called the film ‘Marvel’s best solo film since Black Panther.’

Following Shang-Chi, Marvel Studios has a number of projects in the pipeline, as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. These include Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.