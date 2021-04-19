Step inside Dwayne Johnson's lavish new 208 crore Beverly Hills mansion, with tennis court, theatre, baseball diamond

Actor Dwayne Johnson has reportedly shelled out $27.8 million ( ₹208 crore) for a Beverly Hills mansion. The 7,630-square-foot home includes six bedroom, a tennis court, and a baseball diamond.

According to Dirt.com, the house rests 'high in the mountains above Beverly Hills', and was sold to The Rock by actor Paul Reiser. Before that, it was owned by Alex van Halen.

The house also has a 2,500-square-foot guesthouse, and is spread across 3.6 'usable acres' of land. Amenities include a world-class gym, full-size tennis court, an at-home baseball diamond, dozens of olive trees, an elevator, movie theater, a music studio, and indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

The Mediterranean-style estate has a fountain at the end of the driveway, and red-tiled roof.

The Rock often finds himself atop the annual Forbes list of the world's highest paid actors. Last year, he reportedly made close to $90 million, immediately securing for himself the number one spot on the list, on which he was followed by Ryan Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg.

The actor reportedly made over $20 million for a starring role in Netflix's Red Notice, which also features Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Several of his recent films have been huge box office hits. These include Rampage, Skyscraper, the two Jumanji films, and the Fast and the Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

His action adventure film Jungle Cruise has been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the actor is all set to begin working on his DC Extended Universe project, Black Adam. Sharing the announcement, the actor wrote in a post, "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change." Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film also stars Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell.

