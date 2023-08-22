The Golden Bachelor: Gerry Turner, Release date, time and more

Bachelor Nation fans are just weeks away from meeting Gerry Turner. 'The Golden Bachelor': Gerry Turner ( pic: via twitter golden bachelor)

ABC announced on Monday that the new reality dating show will be released on Thursday, September 28 at 8:00 PM CT/9:00 PM ET.

In a new clip shared to the Golden Bachelor Instagram page, Turner's family discusses their expectations, insights, and modern dating tips for their patriarch.

Turner, a 71-year-old widower from Indiana, is looking for love after the loss of his wife. He is a retired restaurateur and is passionate about spending time with his family and friends.

The Golden Bachelor is sure to be a heartwarming and inspiring show that will follow Turner on his journey to find love.

“Dating on this show is going to be an altogether new experience … What I hope is that I can look at one of those women and know that I found the right person,” Turner said in the clip.

When will the first episode of The Golden Bachelor air?

Who is Gerry Turner?

Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old retired restaurateur from Iowa, is the new star of The Golden Bachelor. Gerry has lived on a lakeside property in Hudson, Indiana for the last six years. He married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. They had two daughters and two granddaughters together. Toni died suddenly in 2017 from a bacterial infection.

Gerry is now ready to find love again. He is looking for a woman who is kind, funny, and loves to spend time outdoors. He is also looking for someone who is understanding of his past and his desire to start a new chapter in his life.

What is the Golden Bachelor about?

There's a new TV dating show called "The Golden Bachelor." It's made by Warner Brothers and ABC. The show is about an older man who is single and wants to find someone to be with as he gets older.

The host of the show is Jesse Palmer. He will help Turner, the man looking for love, choose a partner from more than 20 women. These women are both smart and amazing.

