Tom Cruise's new pic goes viral, fans defend him against body-shamers: 'Let the dude have a few carbs'

Tom Cruise was recently spotted in a different look during a baseball match and his fans have been reacting to his viral pictures. The actor appeared to have gained some weight as he sat in stands during Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco on Saturday.

While some fans wondered if he had gained weight for a film role, many just laughed it off and wished the actor is allowed to let be himself.

A fan wrote, “Alright like for God sake...Tom Cruise is 58 yrs old & maybe it's for a role maybe it's not, but geez, it's still a pandemic, let the dude have a few carbs and enjoy a game #TomCruise." Another commented, "I’m pretty sure these pics are definitive proof #TomCruise went from #TopGun to #TopChef?” Another one by the same Twitter handle, read, ”And here we have Tom Cruise-ing, to a nearby buffet."

I am basically "against Tom Cruise" until I see the TL making fun of the way he looks at a baseball game, at which point I get outraged and want to defend Tom Cruise — Ethan Iverson (@ethan_iverson) October 10, 2021

alright like for God sake...Tom Cruise is 58 yrs old & maybe it's for a role maybe it's not, but geez, it's still a pandemic, let the dude have a few carbs and enjoy a game #TomCruise — Julie (J.J.) Filming (@JJAmesFilming) October 15, 2021

Sorry internet but bloated Tom Cruise is just the Tom Cruise I’ve been waiting for — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) October 12, 2021

Me checking Twitter to make sure that Tom Cruise is okay: pic.twitter.com/kWdnqpm1gp — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) October 10, 2021

A meme called Tom's transformation a result of his visit to his grandmother's house, with his fans saying in disbelief, “Ye humara Tom Cruise nahi hai (this is not our Tom Cruise).”

Tom will now be seen in highly anticipated films: Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7. However, both the films are now delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Top Gun: Maverick will now open in theatres on May 27, 2022, instead of November 19, 2021, while Mission: Impossible 7, will release on September 30, 2022, instead of May 27, 2022.

The actor had also announced that he will be shooting for an action movie in space and would have become the first actor to have done it. However, a Russian film crew took the title from him.