Woody Allen calls cancel culture ‘silly’, considers retirement after latest film Coup de Chance

Woody Allen will premiere his 50th film at the 80th Venice Film Festival.(AP)

What Woody said

Woody Allen's Coup de Chance will premiere at the 80th Venice Film Festival. In an interview with Variety, Woody detailed that because of the constant hustle to secure funding for his movies, he isn't sure if he still has what it takes to make another film after Coup de Chance. He said, "I was thinking this is my 50th film and I have to decide if I want to make more films. There’s two things that I thought about. One is, it’s always such a pain in the neck to raise money for a movie. And do I want to go through it? Making the movie is one thing, but raising the money for it, you know, is tedious and not glamorous. And now if somebody steps out of the shadows and says, ‘I’ll give you money to make your movie,’ that would be an influential factor in making another movie. And the other thing is where movies have gone. I don’t like the idea – and I don’t know of any director that does — of making a movie and after two weeks it’s on television or streaming."

On cancel culture

The problems began when the director was alleged by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow of sexual abuse in 2018. The director has denied the claims. In the same interview when Woody was asked about his thoughts on cancel culture and whether he thinks of himself as canceled, he said, "I feel if you’re going to be canceled, this is the culture to be canceled by. I just find that all so silly. I don’t think about it. I don’t know what it means to be canceled. I know that over the years everything has been the same for me. I make my movies. What has changed is the presentation of the films. You know, I work and it’s the same routine for me. I write the script, raise the money, make the film, shoot it, edit it, it comes out. The difference is not is not from cancel culture. The difference is the way they present the films. It’s that that’s the big change."

The premiere of new films by Woody Allen and Roman Polanski-who has also been accused of sexual assault- at the Venice Film Festival also gave rise to widespread criticism, with many protesting on the Lido near the film festival on Sunday.

