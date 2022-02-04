365 Days star Michele Morrone wraps arms around Jacqueline Fernandez in Mud Mud Ke first glimpse: ‘Getting hot in here’

Actor Michele Morrone, best known for the Polish erotic thriller 365 Days, will soon be seen making his debut India in a music video, also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. A teaser for the Mud Mud Ke will drop on February 8 and the track will be released on February 12.

The news was broken by Jacqueline herself, who shared the first look of Mud Mud Ke on her Instagram. Sharing a poster of the song featuring herself and Michele embracing each other, Jacqueline wrote, "Breaking the hot news! First look of my upcoming Music Video with the international sensation @iammichelemorroneofficial. Welcome to the Indian music scene! It’s gettin’ hot in here!"

365 Days, which was Michele's breakthrough film, was a huge success for Netflix, and the streaming platform has reportedly already planned for two sequels for it.

The song has been composed by Tony Kakkar, who will also be singing the track with his sister Neha Kakkar. The video has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

In October, a video of Jacqueline and Michele's photoshoot had surfaced on the internet. Posted by a fan account, the video was purportedly from Dubai, where the two shot for the music video. This had sparked speculations about the two doing a project together.

Talking about his India debut, Michele told Variety, “I’m excited about foraying into the music space in India. It is heartwarming to be welcomed with so much love. I love challenges and Mud Mud Ke posed a challenge that excited me. I thank the people of this country for waiting for my Indian debut.”

Jacqueline also expressed excitement at sharing screen space with Michele and likened the Italian star's Indian debut to her own. "I’m thrilled about Michele’s Indian debut and I’m sure he will be embraced by the audience. It reminds me of how welcoming India has been to me. I’m certain Michele’s entry in India will be no different,” she said. Jacqueline hails from Sri Lankan, who made her debut in Bollywood with Aladdin in 2009.

