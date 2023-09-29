BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Go Min Si enjoy dinner in Paris; Lisa performs at Crazy Horse cabaret

BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo and Rose are having a great time in Paris. While Lisa marked her successful cabaret debut at the popular Crazy Horse cabaret, Jisoo and Rose reacted to the show and extended their full support. While fans missed Jennie, later Jisoo was seen enjoying a dinner with actor Go Min Si in the city. Also read: Rose shares cryptic post amid disbandment rumours BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jisoo and Rose are currently in Paris.

Jisoo and Go Min Si at dinner

Jisoo surprised fans with her unexpected dinner plans with the Love Alarm actor. She took to her Instagram story and posted a photo from a French eatery in a casual white outfit. She also tagged Go Min Si as the one who took her photo.

Similarly, the actor also posted a photo of herself at the dinner table in a black outfit. She added Jisoo, crediting her as the photographer. Both of them are currently in Paris for different events. All of them will be taking place during the Paris Fashion Week.

Jisoo and Rose at cabaret Crazy Horse

Before their dinner date, Jisoo was at the Parisian cabaret Crazy Horse where Lisa marked her first performance. She was joined by Rose as both cheered for Lisa from the audience. A video showed Jisoo and Rose reaching the venue with a huge flower bouquet, seemingly for Lisa. While Jisoo kept it simple in a black top, pants and a jacket, Rose showed up in a casual look which included a t-shirt and loose jeans.

Lisa's Crazy Horse cabaret

Several other A-listers were also seen arriving at the show. This included Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber. As per Twitter posts of those who attended the show, Lisa appeared six times in different avatars during the performance. She showcased the best of her dance moves in different costumes and left a mark.

Meanwhile, several fans also lined up outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the BLACKPINK singer. A video showed Lisa interacting with them. She greeted them, waved and smiled at them before getting into her vehicle.

Lisa visited Crazy Horse several times

Talking about Lisa, the general manager of cabaret creation and brands, Andrée Deissenberg previously told Elle, "Lisa is a fan of Crazy Horse. She came several times, she often went backstage to see the girls after the show to meet them. I thought it would be a good idea. And I went for it. Sometimes the stars align."

"She rehearsed, she does it really well, she’s a great professional. She spent time in Paris. We did everything in secret, especially when she was in concert at the Stade de France [last July]," and added, “The idea was really to put her in the shoes of a Crazy dancer from A to Z, from the beginning to the end of the show. It was his wish and I found the idea very interesting because it changes us. We then chose several scenes, including the opening and the finale, and several solo appearances,” she added.

Lisa's Crazy Horse cabaret show has so far attracted mixed reactions from fans online. She is slated to perform next on 29 and 30 September. A photo of her from the first show has now gone viral where the idol is seen sporting a pink wig with other topless performers. Before her, celebs like Christina Aguilera, Beyonce and others have performed or filmed at the venue.

