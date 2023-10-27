Brent Faiyaz drops new album Larger Than Life featuring A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliot

American R&B singer Brent Faiyaz has released his new album Larger Than Life (mixtape). On Thursday, October 26, he announced that he would be releasing a surprise mixtape on Friday, October 27 in a social media post captioned, “14 songs. Midnight.” The tracklist features 14 new songs, with collaborations from Missy Elliot, A$AP Rocky, Coco Jones, Babyface Ray, N3WYRKLA, and more. The album comes a year after the 28-year-old singer announced his ISO Supremacy Creative Agency with UnitedMasters. Ahead of the release, Brent shared a teaser for the album on his YouTube channel. Brent Faiyaz has dropped his latest album Larger Than Life(Instagram/@brentfaiyaz)

Larger Than Life (mixtape) tracklisting

‘Tim's Intro’ ‘Last One Left’ (ft. Lil Gray and Missy Elliot) ‘Forever Yours’ ‘Best Time’ ‘Big Mad Skit’ (ft. FLEE and Princess Cro) ‘Moment of Your Life’ (ft. Coco Jones) ‘Outside All Night’ (with N3WYRKLA and A$AP Rocky) ‘Wherever I go’ ‘Upset’ (with Tommy Richman and FELIX!) ‘On This Side’ (ft. A$AP ANT and Cruddy Murda) ‘Dawged Em Skit’ (ft. TTM Dawg) ‘Belong To You’ (ft. Babyface Ray) ‘WY@’ ‘Pistachios’

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's re-recorded 1989 out now with five new tracks From the Vault, fans say ‘pop bible is finally here’

The album is the successor to Brent's 2022 album Wasteland and marks his first official project under his independent banner. Notably, Wasteland was a platinum-certified project, which ranked No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and delivered 19 cuts with contributors including Tyler, the Creator, Drake, the Neptunes, Alicia Keys, and other famous artists. Larger Than Life is now available for streaming on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. Brent is currently on his F**k The World It's a Wasteland Tour. The last stop of the European leg of his tour will be held on November 19 in Paris. However, the tour will resume on January 9, 2024, in Melbourne, followed by shows in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore.