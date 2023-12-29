BTS Jhope surprises fans with playful video of Jimin shaving his head: ‘Can’t Wait for 2024…'

Jhope also known as Hobi in the BTS universe, recently surprised his fans with a playful video with fellow member Jimin, bidding farewell to the year 2023. Laughter booms out as the two share a light-hearted moment, with Jhope jokingly expressing the challenges of having hair trimmings end up in his mouth.

In the video, Jimin asked, “How do you feel?” to which Jhope responded with a touch of humour, “How do you think? Ah, the hair went into my mouth!”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Laughter booms out as the two share a light-hearted moment, with Jhope jokingly expressing the challenges of having hair trimmings end up in his mouth.

The fun continues as Jhope laughs and states, “Alright, from here, let's hand it over to the professional!” highlighting the transition to a responsible hairstylist.

The accompanying post features a picture with the caption “Adios 2023” as the iconic singer bids farewell to the year gone by. One of the photos includes a copy of Jimin's solo album ‘FACE’ on which there's written a sweet message to the star from Jimin: “To beloved Jjwehope, I, Park Jimin, love hyung J-Hope!”

Jhope, like other BTS members, is fulfilling his military enlistment. His playful banter with Jimin highlights the love and fun shared between the bandmates even during the difficult journey of serving in the military.

As fans eagerly await Jhope's return the anticipation around his musical comeback has increased after his post, as he shared how excited he is for 2024 to come.

Social Media Reactions

Fans online have been adoring the connection between two of their favourite singers from the world-famous band. Many took to social media to comment on the video.

“Omg so jimin is the one who shaved hobi's hair 🥹😭,” wrote a user on X.

“OMG THEY ARE SO CUTE MY JIMIN AND HOBI 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭” added another.

"I'm missing them now 😭😭🐥🐿️" wrote many fans remembering the band and the singers.