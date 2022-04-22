BTS: Jimin's Our Blues OST release date changed; his friend Ha Sung Woon reveals details about their upcoming song

BTS member Jimin's first OST, for the K-drama Our Blues, will also feature Ha Sung Woon, his friend and former HOTSHOT and Wanna One member. Recently, Ha Sung Woon, who will perform a duet with Jimin, revealed details about the song. The release date of the song has also been preponed. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin to make K-drama OST debut with Our Blues, ARMY says: 'We've been waiting for it for years')

Our Blues, a tvN drama, premiered on April 9. The television series features Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, and Kim Woo-bin.

A Koreaboo report cited Jimin’s Twitter fan club @PJM_data which claimed that Ha Sung Woon revealed details about their song. As translated and tweeted by @PJM_data, Ha Sung Woon wrote, "Talked about the highly anticipated OST since around July last year. It's a sentimental song. There's a behind-the-scenes story about us doing it together. I'll tell you later. It's long lol."

Ha Sungwoon has given us some more information about Jimin and his "Our Blues" OST!



Sungwoon said the OST has been discussed since way back in July last year, and it's a very sentimental song.🥺



He also mentioned that there's behind-the-scenes stories that will be shared later! pic.twitter.com/vofCWnhpMZ — JIMIN DATA | JIMIN OST D-4 💙 (@PJM_data) April 20, 2022

A Naver report quoted Yum Nyam Entertainment, producer of the Our Blues OST as saying, "The OST for the tvN Saturday-Sunday drama Our Blues, in which BTS Jimin and Ha Sung-woon participated in singing, will be released at 11 pm on the 24th." Earlier, the song was scheduled to release on April 25.

Producer Song Dong Woon said, as quoted by Soompi, “After looking among numerous songs that would suit Jimin’s and Ha Sung Woon’s voices and Our Blues, we were able to finish recording a song that greatly suits the drama.” Several hit OST tracks for K-dramas such as Hotel Del Luna, Descendants of the Sun, and Goblin among others have been produced by Song Dong Woon.

Our Blues has been written by Noh Hee Kyung, who is known for shows such as It’s Okay, That’s Love; That Winter, The Wind Blows; Dear My Friends, and Live. The series takes place in Jeju Island.

While this is the first time that Jimin will be singing for a K-drama OST, other BTS members have lent their voices earlier for K-dramas. V sang Christmas Tree for SBS’s Our Beloved Summer while Jin released the song Yours for tvN’s Jirisan.

The BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook recently returned from Las Vegas after their concert. The members will release their next album in June this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON