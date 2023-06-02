EXO’s Baekhyun, Xiumin, And Chen refute SM Entertainment's claims of ‘third party’ influence

EXO's members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen have released a new statement responding to their agency SM Entertainment’s claims, including the alleged involvement of a ‘third party’ in their contract termination decision. The three singers sent notices to the agency as they want to end their ‘slave contracts.' While the singers' new statement refuted any external influence in the matter, Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen also asserted that they will be a part of the K-pop group even if they part ways with SM Entertainment. Also read: EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen file for termination of ‘slave contracts’ with SM Entertainment EXO’s Baekhyun, Xiumin, Chen release new statement regarding SM Entertainment's claims.

Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen on SM Entertainment's claims

Previously SM Entertainment claimed intervention of external influence in the matter. Referring to the same, the K-pop idols' lawyer Lee Jae Hak said in a statement, as per Soompi, called it ‘false information merely aiming to mislead public opinion.’

His statement read, "The artists feel very distressed after seeing SM’s official statement that keeps talking about an external third party. They feel especially distressed as it seems to clearly show the perspective that SM views the artists with.

"Our artists are definitely adults who can think for themselves and take responsibility for their own decisions, and they are individuals with independent thoughts and judgments. They have felt some doubts for a decade, and they mustered up fearful and difficult courage with the thought that the questions they couldn’t dare bring up as rookies should at least be brought up now.

"Our artists asked and listened to many people around them about what is right and what they need to do to find wise solutions. Of those people around them, there are family and acquaintances, seniors and juniors of the music industry, colleagues, and even staff who have worked together with the artists. Of those individuals, there are those who shared concerns, those who shared warm encouragement, and those who also expressed their support. In response, we must ask if all of these people are third party influences, malicious influences, harmful influences.

“Our artists are clearly human beings who can make decisions for themselves and take action for themselves. The decision to find their rights such as requesting settlement data was made by themselves after long deliberation and deep thought, and it is definitely not due to the intervention of an external influence,” his statement added.

Did Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen join new agency?

The lawyer also addressed speculations of Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen trying to opt for dual contracts at the same time. The lawyer said, “Additionally, SM is claiming that our artists have signed or attempted to sign dual contracts, but the three individuals Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin have not signed or attempted to sign other exclusive contracts besides their current exclusive contracts signed with SM. SM must refrain from making false claims.

"SM said they would only allow the “viewing” of settlement data and not allow “provision” because of the concern that it would be shared with external parties. However, even if the artists are given the settlement data and receive consultation from not only their legal representative but also accountants around them or anyone else, this would be just exercising of the artists’ rights. Even in their exclusive contracts, there are no regulations that state that the artists cannot show the reports provided to them with anyone else and have to only review them alone. The contracts actually include a clause that the artists can review the data provided to them by SM for 30 days and should make appeals when necessary.

“SM not even providing settlement data, and their legal representative and other celebrities advising them about the injustice of this situation. This inevitably raises the question of who should be criticizing the wrongdoing of who in this situation. We would like to state again that the essence and truth of this case is that the artists and their legal representative have consistently requested the provision of settlement data, but SM eventually refused, which has led to contract termination,” it ended.

Future for Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen in EXO

The statement also mentioned several other key points in the case, as claimed by the artist against the agency. It also clarified that Baekhyun, Xiumin, And Chen will continue activities with other members as a part of EXO, even if they terminate their contracts with the agency.

The three EXO members seek termination of their contract and requested ‘clear and transparent records’ of their earnings. But SM Entertainment allegedly refused to do so. EXO debuted under SM Entertainment in 2012. The group consists of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.

