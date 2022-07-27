Falling In Love, Again! Courtesy: When Chai Met Toast

The Kerala-based indie folk/alternative rock band, When Chai Met Toast, just like food combination (chai and toast) have had an endearing following, over the last six years, ever since their formation, back in 2016. The four-member act have recently wrapped their tour of India, which saw them perform in 13 cities and are looking forward to their tour in England.

The fact that the tickets for their concert in London, sold out inside the first three hours’, proves their music is slowly getting listeners outside of India as well. After their UK tour, they will return to the Indian subcontinent to play in Singapore.

“Playing our first shows in the UK, the pace at which the tickets sold out has gotten us excited about what’s in store for us internationally. It’s also about validation - for a Kerala band writing songs in English to be accepted and loved globally. For us, this is hopefully the start of a dream journey,” the band tells us.

“Post pandemic touring was a banger! We had released a bunch of songs during the pandemic and hadn’t played it live. It was almost like people were waiting for the tickets to drop. 10,000+ of them and 13 cities. It was one big memorable tour! We [really] look forward to doing more,” adds the band, who apart from touring in the UK are also in the process of recording an EP (Extended Playlist).

“The EP is probably the most personal in terms of what we’ve written so far. The pandemic sort of changed our outlook as songwriters, a time when we endured contrasting emotions of new love, heartbreak etc. The EP is reflecting on our experiences coming out of that time, evolved both musically and as people,” they tell us.

The band is extremely popular for their simple, joyful and optimistic approach to emotions, relationships and life in general, ever since they released their first track, Firefly, in 2016. Easily one of the most popular, if not the biggest, indie acts, members of the band insist that their organic approach to songwriting is the biggest reason behind their growing popularity.

“Song writing and producing is more of an organic process. The songs we release aren’t the only ones we write or make. There are a lot of them that don’t make the cut. It’s just about what we feel naturally and the set of songs we have written. The When We Feel Young album was a milestone for us being a debut album. After releasing that, an EP was what felt right to follow up with,” they say.

“The journey has been six years, we don’t consider it rapid at all. It was one song at a time for us. Like we have said before, we convey emotions that relate to us and try to keep our writing as honest as possible! But at the same time, being an indie musician with times changing there’s definitely pressure in terms of keeping up with the way people consume music,” they sign off.

