Jassie Gill reveals he washed cars in Australia, worked illegally on a tourist visa: 'Didn't have an off'

Singer-actor Jassie Gill has revealed that he used to wash cars in Australia when he stayed there on a tourist visa nearly 12 years ago. He admitted to working illegally. In a recent interview, Jassie Gill said that he lived in Australia with his mother and worked there for a little over three months.

Speaking with Times Now Digital, Jassie said, "Ye 2009-10 ki baat hain. Main pehle batata nahi tha zyada kyunki main tourist visa pe tha vaha pe. Illegal way mein tha, kaam karta tha. Yaha se main tourist visa pe gaya tha. Main apni mummy ke saath gaya tha. Vaha pe rehke maine 3-3.5 months, maine kaam kiya tha lagatar-car wash ka (This happened in 2009-10. I didn't address this earlier because I was on a tourist visa. I worked illegally in Australia. I was in Australia with my mother. Over there, I kept working hard for around three months, washing cars)."

Jassie added that he used the money he earned there to make his first music album. "Ussi paise ka maine album kiya. Vohi main bolta hu hamesha jo main chala hu industry mein, ussi paise ke saath chala hun. Haan ye zaroor hai ki maine vaha car wash kiya tha, maine 3.5 months non-stop (kaam kiya), ek bhi din holiday nahi thi. Sunday bhi main kaam karta raha (I utilised the money to make my debut album. I always say that I have been able to work in the industry because of the money I earned there. Yes, I washed cars there, I worked 3.5 months non-stop there, I didn't have an off even for a day. I used to work on Sundays as well)."

In 2011, Jassie released Batchmate, his first album. Jassie made his big-screen debut with the film Mr & Mrs 420 in 2014. His first Bollywood film was Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi in 2018. He also featured in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, opposite Kangana Ranaut.

He will be seen next in filmmaker Ssaurabh Tyagi's comedy-drama Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? The film also features Surbhi Jyoti in the lead role.