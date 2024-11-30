Nana Patekar leaves Indian Idol 15 contestant speechless, tells her not to believe in numerology: Woh bakwaas hai. Watch

Veteran actor Nana Patekar recently appeared as a guest on the singing reality show Indian Idol 15. A new promo was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on its Instagram account on Saturday. In it, the actor was seen having a conversation with contestant Myscmme Bosu. (Also Read | Nana Patekar reveals the reason for his fallout with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the set of Khamoshi) Indian Idol 15: Nana Patekar asked Myscmme Bosu questions on numerology.

Nana Patekar leaves contestant stunned with his questions

In the clip, Nana Patekar asked Myscmme, "You believe in numerology?" When she said she does, he asked her to tell him who will win the competition. In the clip, Myscmme was seen speechless. Next, he asked her how old she thought he is. At this, Myscmme was seen looking at show's host, singer Aditya Narayan.

Nana Patekar tells Myscmme numerology is ‘bakwaas’

Next, smiling, the actor said, "Dekh teri numerology hai, woh bakwaas hai na? Tu bejhijhak gaa de (See, your numerology is all nonsense. You just sing without hesitation), that is the truth. Leave the rest." Even Badshah looked alarmed at Nana's directness. The video was shared with the caption, "Bebaak Nana bol uthe — agar gaane pe full focus hai, toh baaki kuch zaruri nahi (Outspoken Nana opened up – if full focus is on the singing, then nothing else is important)!"

Internet reacts to this

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Bechara tension mein aa gaya Nana ji ke sawal se (Poor thing, she got tensed after his questions)." "That was some deep thoughts," read a comment. An Instagram user wrote, “Indian idol mein thoda zada roasting nhi ho raha hai (Isn't there a little too much roasting on Indian Idol)?”

About Indian Idol

In this season, Aditya Narayan returned as the host. Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah are judges on the show. Indian Idol 15 airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm. The first season of the show aired in 2004.

About Nana Patekar's next film

Nana Patekar will be next seen in Vanvaas with Utkarsh Sharma. It is all set to be out in theatres on December 20. Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas will be a Zee Studios release. The film also stars Khushboo Sundar, Rajpal Yadav and Simrat Kaur.