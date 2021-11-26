Our focus is to come up with songs that stay with our listeners says Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

After doing over 100 live shows, singing twins Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar are all happy as live performances are back on track and they are getting the long-awaited opportunity to perform on stage.

“For musicians across globe performing live will always be their foremost pick — be it any phase of their career. Same is for us as we both love stage and the vigour it adds to us as performers. We continued performing online but with virtual audience there is not that much fun for the artistes. Real audiences, live reactions, claps and sing along all of it we badly missed while performing online,” said Sukriti of Kar Gayi Chull and Pehli Baar (Dil Dhadkane Do) fame.

Talking about the work being on hold and resuming slowly, she adds, “Much of songs we had recorded for films will now be picturised and released. But music didn’t stop for us as we continued making music while at home and studio. Today, we have a good number of songs ready that we will eventually release as an album next year. Meanwhile, we will keep coming up with singles like we released Maafiyan, Sona Lagda and the most recent one being Majnu…a real peppy number celebrating life.”

Quick to pitch in was Prakriti best known for Subah Subah from Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety. She says, “Independent music is evolving at an unbelievable pace. Young singers like us are set to benefit from it. We don’t believe in short term music, our focus is and will always be to come up with songs that stay with our listeners forever. Independent music has given us a premise to create our very own music and we can expand our spectrum to the fullest as musicians.”

The musical-duo was in Lucknow for a live show. “We have been here earlier but it was long back. We were starting to take up live shows when this offer came and we took no time in saying yes. Though it’s for limited audience still the best part is we are back on stage that to for the people belonging to the city of Tehzeeb and aapnaiyat,” says Prakriti.