This man has more Grammy wins than Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Lady Gaga; even though he never sang in his life

The Grammy Awards, presented annually by the Recording Academy of the United States, are considered among the most prestigious awards in the field of music in the Western world. Given that American pop culture has dominated the music scene for decades, Grammy wins and nominations are seen worldwide as an important validation for any artiste. So, it's no surprise that the most critically acclaimed and biggest musicians dominate the list of most Grammy nominations. However, one name that has never sung a song or played an instrument is high on the list. (Also read: Quincy Jones, legendary music producer who gave Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson their biggest hits, dies at 91) Do you know which artiste has won the most Grammy awards despite never singing?(AFP)

The non-singer with more Grammy wins than top music stars

While Beyonce leads the list of most Grammy wins with 32, at number three is the recently deceased music producer Quincy Jones. Quincy Jones amassed 80 Grammy nominations and 28 wins in a career that spanned six decades. This is more than the 24 wins each for Jay Z and Kanye West, 16 wins for Adele, 15 for Eminem, 14 for Taylor Swift, 13 each for Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga, and 9 for Rihanna.

Quincy Jones had 28 Grammy wins in his career.(AFP)

Among the people with the most wins, only Beyonce (32) and conductor-composer George Solti (31) are ahead of him. Quincy Jones trails only Beyonce, Jay Z, and Paul McCartney in the list of most nominations.

Who was Quincy Jones?

Born in 1933 in Chicago, Quincy Jones began his career as a trumpeter and jazz arranger in the 1950s before moving to produce records for other artists. He worked with Frank Sinatra early in his career but is best remembered for producing Michael Jackson's three most successful albums - Off The Wall, Thriller, and Bad. While he began as a jazz arranger in the 70s, Jones also moved into pop music. Most of his Grammy nominations over the years were as the producer of various singles and albums by other artists.

Jones continued to work into his 80s, appearing in a music video by Travis Scott and Young Thug for the song Out West in 2020 when he was 86. Quincy Jones died last week, November 3, at the age of 91.