Rapper Shubh says he is 'disheartened' after cancellation of his tour: ‘India is my country too. Punjab is my soul’

Canada-based singer-rapper Shubhneet Singh aka Shubh has issued a statement after his Still Rollin India tour was cancelled over his alleged controversial social media post. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he said that he was 'extremely disheartened' as he was 'enthusiastic to perform in my country, in front of my people'. He also posted his picture. (Also Read | Who is Canada-based singer Shubh, and why is he controversial?) Shubh wrote a long post on Instagram.

Shubh says he is ‘disheartened by cancellation’

Shubh's statement read, "As a young rapper-singer hailing from Punjab, India, it was my life's dream to put my music on an international dais. But the recent happenings have tumbled my hard work and progress, and I wanted to say a few words to express my dismay and sorrow. I'm extremely disheartened by the cancellation of my tour in India."

Shubh wrote he was very excited to perform in India

He also said, "I was highly amped up and enthusiastic to perform in my country, in front of my people. The preparations were in full swing and I was practicing with my heart and soul for the last two months. And I was very excited, happy, and ready to perform. But I guess destiny had some other plans."

Shubh calls India ‘my country’

Shubh continued, "India is my country too. I was born here. It is the land of my Gurus and my Ancestors, who didn't even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family. And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi. Punjabis do not need to give proof of patriotism. At every turn in history, Punjabis have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country. That's why it's my humble request to refrain from naming every Punjabi as a separatist or anti-national."

Shubh also spoke about his previous post

The rapper added, "My intent in resharing that post on my story was only to Pray for Punjab as there were reports of electricity and internet shutdowns throughout the state. There was no other thought behind it and I definitely didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. The accusations against me have deeply affected me."

Shubh says he will be back soon

"But as my guru has taught me 'Manas Ki Jaat Sabai Ekai Pachanbo (All the human beings recognized as one and same)' and taught me not to be afraid, not to be intimidated which is the origin of Punjabiyat. I will continue to work hard. My team and I will be back soon, bigger and stronger together. Waheguru Mehar Kare Sarbat Da Bhala (folded hands and red heart emojis)," he concluded.

He captioned the post, “Thank You Everyone Who Stood By Me. Waheguru Mehar Kre, Sarbat Da Bhala.”

BookMyShow cancelled his tour

On Wednesday, BookMyShow announced that his tour had been cancelled. In a post shared on X (previously known as Twitter), BookMyShow stated, "Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction."

The rapper's tour was cancelled earlier over his alleged support to the Khalistan elements. Earlier, he had shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram stories which he captioned, “Pray for Punjab”.

