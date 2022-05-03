Rihanna shares video of her statue with baby bump at Met gala, calls it ‘historic’ tribute

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and did not walk the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday. However, the singer made an impact as a marble statue was seemingly unveiled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. With a floral pattern from chest to toe and the baby bump being the highlight, the massive statue was quite close to the singer's appearance. Also read: MET Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla brings desi representation, Kim Kardashian goes blonde, Blake's dress transforms

Sharing a video on Instagram along with a note, Rihanna wrote, “shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!” It is not known if the statue is real indeed or just an elaborate prank, considering how the Met has not shared anything about the statue on their social media. The video seems to be just Vogue's tribute to the singer.

But her fans and followers loved the statue and showered the post with praise. A fan wrote, “Wasn’t even in attendance & still made an impact! This is so cool.” Another commented, “Making HistoRIH.” A fan also wrote, “LegendaRIH.” A comment also read, “That’s one way to do it ‼️” A person also commented, “Wowowowowowow what a Goddess!!!!!!!!!!”

In the last week of April, Rihanna was spotted with A$AP Rocky, which was reportedly a small baby shower. The couple had stepped out for the first time since Rocky's release from jail in a shooting case.

According to People, the couple went on a "happy and relaxed" dinner date with a close group of friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. "It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate. They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby," the outlet quoted source as a saying.

Meanwhile, the Met Gala was lit with hosts Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively stealing the show. Blake surprised the onlookers when her bronze gown transformed into a blue one to highlight the oxidisation of the Statue of Liberty over time. Pregnant Sophie Turner with husband Joe Jonas, Sarah Jessica Parkar, Camila Cabello and Kim Kardashian were among others who attended the gala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON