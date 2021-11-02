Zayn Malik's sister supports him, says God's 'watching' amid claims he hit Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda: 'Let them hurt you'

Musician Zayn Malik's sisters Waliyha Malik and Safaa Malik have been sharing posts supporting their brother, amid allegations of him harassing his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Waliyha and Safaa shared posts on marriage, family, karma and respecting women, among others, after Zayn was accused of being involved in a violent argument.

On Instagram, a part of a post shared by Waliyha read, "The storm will pass. No matter how far you may seem from happiness and peace it will always come in the end, better days are closer than you think."

Waliyha Malik shared a post.

Waliyha Malik shared a post supporting Zayn Malik.

One of her posts also read, "When you decide to marry someone, please do it for the right reasons. Compatibility is a lot more important than chemistry. Getting on with someone, laughing with someone and having similar interests is not going to lead to a successful marriage. If you have goals and ambitions, does your potential have them too? Are you on the same wavelength? Do they have the same mindset, values and morals as you? Do they take care of their family. Are they kind-hearted?"

It added, "By knowing this you will come to understand how they will treat you and your family. These are the questions you need to be asking. These are the conversations you need to be having. And most importantly, do they have Allah in their hearts? Do they strive to be better? Will you take each other to Jannah? It is so important to have these discussions. Simply 'loving' someone is not enough because that love will start to fade once you realise how different you are. What you look for in a spouse reflects who you are and what you are about. Your children are a reflection of you and everything you teach them. Choose wisely on who you want to raise them with. Ask the questions. Have the conversations. -Silentperception." Waliyha Malik shared a post on marriage.

Waliyha also shared an excerpt from Zayn's memoir, Zayn: The Official Autobiography: "I was always brought up to respect women, both my parents instilled that in me. And in my experience women have been the most intelligent, peaceful and positive influences in my life." She added 'Zayn' and red heart emojis at the end of the post.

Waliyha dropped a post supporting Zayn.

Waliyha also shared a post on karma. "Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can't get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you are. What goes around comes around. 'That's how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve," the quote, attributed to Jessica Brody, read.

Waliyha Malik shared a post.

Recently, Safaa shared a post about family which was re-shared by Waliyha. It read, "All we need (red heart emoji). FAMILY, we may not have it all together, but together we have it all." She also wrote, "@zazyn you an so loved by us all" along with a white heart emoji.

Waliyha Malik re-shared a post.

Last month, Zayn had pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed Gigi and her reality TV star mother Yolanda during a September 29 argument at the family's home outside Philadelphia. He was accused of grabbing Yolanda and shoving her against a dresser, news agency AP reported, quoting court documents.

Also Read | When Gigi Hadid said Zayn Malik took her mom Yolanda Hadid's side during family arguments

Zayn entered a plea to four summary counts of harassment which means that he refused to admit guilt but accepted the punishment. As per AP, a judge sentenced him to 90 days of probation on each count or nearly a year total.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have a one-year-old daughter Khai. As per news agency ANI, Zayn and Gigi recently broke up.