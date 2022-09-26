Malayalam filmmaker Ashokan dies at 60 after prolonged illness

Malayalam filmmaker Ashokan died on Sunday night in Kochi. He was 60. The veteran filmmaker, whose real name was Raman Ashok Kumar, had been battling multiple health issues for some time as per reports. The filmmaker had been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi for over a month. His death was confirmed by FEFKA Directors’ Union, a Kerala-based filmmakers’ association.

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala Directors’ Union took to Facebook on Monday morning to share the news of Ashokan’s death. In a long note, the union’s statement read in Malayalam, “Famous film director and IT entrepreneur Raman Ashok Kumar (60), native of Varkala, passed away at Kochi Lakeshore Hospital. He fell ill and came to Kochi from Singapore and was undergoing treatment.”

Ashokan was best known for his work in the comedy genre. He started his career in the 80s as an assistant to Sasikumar, before making his directorial debut with Varnam, a psychological drama starring Suresh Gopi, Jayaram and Ranjini. His second film Acharyan was considered his breakthrough. Ashokan frequently collaborated with writer-director Thaha and their partnership led to hits like Mookilla Khitya and Sandram.

His telefilm Kanappuramun, made for Kairali TV won the State Government Award for Best Telefilm in 2003. This was to be his last film before he shifted base to Singapore. As per the FEFKA tribute, the filmmaker began focusing on his business. He was the Managing Director of Oberon, an IT company operating in Gulf and Kochi. He is survived by a wife and daughter.

