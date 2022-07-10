Prithviraj Sukumaran apologises for 'insensitive' Kaduva scene blaming parents for kids' disabilities: 'Was a mistake'

Prithviraj Sukumaran has offered an apology after a scene from his recent release Kaduva faced criticism for being insensitive toward differently-abled children. Prithviraj, as well as Kaduva director Shaji Kailas, admitted their mistake and sought apology for it. They have also reportedly removed the scene from the film. Also Read| Vivek Oberoi talks of 'pain, disappointment' as Kaduva gets postponed

The scene in question featured Kaduva, played by Prithviraj, saying that differently-abled children are born with their conditions due to the sins of their parents. The actor, whose banner Prithviraj Productions has also co-produced the Malayalam action-drama, apologised for the dialogue on his social media accounts on Sunday.

“Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it (folded hands-emoji),” Prithviraj wrote on his social media pages, along with a detailed explanation and apology over the scene posted by Shaji Kailas on Facebook. In his post, the Shaji offered ‘unconditional apology’ for causing pain to the parents of children with disabilities.

Prithviraj Sukumaran issues an apology over Kaduva scene.

As per translation by The Hindu, the filmmaker wrote in Malayalam, “I request you to consider it as a mistake on our part and forgive us. The fact is that screenwriter Jinu who wrote the scene, or I who directed the sequence or Prithviraj who acted in the scene did not think about the other aspects of the dialogue when we were shooting it. We were only thinking about conveying the extent of the villain's cruelty to the audience.” He added that they were only repeating the age-old saying about karma and next generations suffering the consequences of someone’s actions, and did not realise its implications.

He added, "We did not intend to say that differently-abled children are suffering for the doings of their parents. I have seen some writings from parents, saying that they were pained by these dialogues in Kaduva. Although my apology might not undo the hurt that was caused, I am still extending an apology.”

The apologies come after an association of parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities named Parivaar filed a complaint against Kaduva makers with the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities over the scene. As per a report in India Today, the makers have also removed the sequence from the film.

Kaduva released in theatres worldwide on Thursday, July 7. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi in a negative role, while Samyukhta Menon stars opposite Prithviraj. Set in the 1990s, the film revolves around Kaduva, an influential rubber planter, and his rivalry with Vivek's Joseph.

