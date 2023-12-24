Tamil actor and comedian Bonda Mani dies of kidney-related illness at 60

Popular comedian Bonda Mani died on Saturday, reportedly due to kidney-related ailments. He was 60. On Sunday, film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai confirmed the news of Bonda Mani's death. As per a report by India Today, on Saturday night, Mani fainted at his residence in Chennai’s Pozhichalur and was rushed to the government hospital in Chrompet; after examination, the doctors declared him dead. Also read: Jailer actor G Marimuthu dies after suffering heart attack, his ‘untimely death’ shocks Tamil film industry Tamil comedy actor Bonda Mani succumbed to kidney-related ailments in Chennai on Saturday.

Bonda Mani's final rites

Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, "Tamil cinema’s popular comedian Bonda Mani (60) passed away due to ill health." Sharing more details, the India Today report said Bonda Mani's body is being kept at his residence in Pozhichalur for homage and his final rites will take place at around 5pm at a crematorium in Chrompet. He is survived by his wife Malathi, a son, and a daughter.

More about Bonda Mani

Bonda Mani has acted in 270 films for almost three decades taking up several comical roles, as per a report by DT Next. He had been a regular in comedy tracks. He was introduced in Bhagyaraj's Pavunnu Pavunudhaan, he went on to act in several films such as Ponvilangu, Pongalo Pongal, Sundara Travels, Marudamalai, Winner, Velayudham.