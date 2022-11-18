Hansika Motwani decks up in yellow ethnic outfit, poses with girlfriends amid rumours of December wedding. See pic

Hansika Motwani got engaged to her boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya recently, and shared pictures on Instagram from the dreamy proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Hansika and Sohael are all set to marry soon, as per reports. On Thursday, Hansika Motwani took to Instagram Stories to reshare a photo with her friends, in which they were all decked up in ethnic outfits. The photo from recent at-home festivities was shared along with a caption that read, “The celebrations begin.” Also read: Hansika Motwani, fiance Sohael Khaturiya return to Mumbai after dreamy Paris proposal. See pics

Hansika wore a yellow outfit and was surrounded by her girlfriends in the sun-kissed group photo, where they all smiled for the camera. While it is not clear if the picture was from Hansika’s pre-wedding festivities, the actor re-shared another photo on Instagram Stories that was originally shared by her friend. It featured an oxidised silver tray seemingly showing a ‘save the date’ invite for Hansika and Sohael’s forthcoming wedding. The actor’s friend had written along with a bunch of heart emojis, “Can’t wait, Hansika.”

Hansika Motwani with friends during a recent celebration.

Following Sohael and Hansika’s proposal pictures from Paris, several reports stated that the couple might be tying the knot in Jaipur in December, and the pre-wedding festivities will kick-start in Mumbai in the coming days.

On November 2, Hansika had shared a string of pictures of her boyfriend Sohail Kathuria proposing to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In one of the pictures, Hansika had her hands covering her mouth. She laughed as Sohail held her in another photo. The newly-engaged couple was joined by their friends at the proposal.

Sharing the post, Hansika had written, "Now and Forever (black heart emoji)." Sohail commented, "I love you my life (red heart emoji). Now and forever." In the comments section, celebs such as Anushka Shetty, Sriya Reddy and Khushbu Sundar had congratulated the couple.

