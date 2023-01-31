Jawan director Atlee and wife Priya become parents to baby boy, share post; Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates them

Jawan director Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Mohan have revealed that they have become parents to a baby boy. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Atlee and Priya shared a joint post announcing the birth of their first child. The couple also posted two pictures. (Also Read | Vijay attends Atlee’s wife's baby shower. Watch)

In the first photo, Atlee and Priya lay on a bed as they each hold tiny shoes in their hands. The duo looked at each other as they smiled. The words 'it's a boy' was written on the photo. The next photo showed the duo smiling for the camera. They also held each other while twinning in cream outfits for a photoshoot.

The couple captioned the post, "They were right (heart eyes emoji). There’s no feeling in the world like this (black heart emoji). And just like tat our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed. (hug, black heart and folded hands emojis)."

Reacting to the news, celebrities as well as fans congratulated the couple. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Congratulations my loves." Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan said, "He is going to have so much love surrounding him. Congratulations." A fan commented, "Congratulations darling @priyaatlee welcome to motherhood. God bless." "Awwwwwww congratulations darlings," said an Instagram user.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Atlee posted a video also featuring Priya. The clip ended with the words, "Little boy, we loved you from the very start, you stole our breath, embraced our hearts. Our life together has just begun, you're a part of us, cute little one. Welcome more..."

In December, Atlee announced Priya's pregnancy.

In December, Atlee announced Priya's pregnancy. On Instagram, Atlee shared pictures with Priya from her pregnancy photoshoot. A note was also added to the photo and it read, “Happy to be sharing that our family is growing. Yes! We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and prayers throughout this wonderful journey of ours. With love Atlee, Priya and Becky." Atlee captioned the post, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love. Wit love Atlee & Priya Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita."

Known for helming Tamil films such as Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, Atlee will make his Bollywood debut with Jawan. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi among others. It is set to release on June 2 this year. It is produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. It will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

