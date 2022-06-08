Kamal Haasan gifts his Rolex watch worth 47 lakh to Suriya for playing Rolex in Vikram

Actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday gifted actor Suriya, who essayed the role of Rolex in Vikram, his own Rolex watch worth ₹47 lakh. The film is having a dream run at the box office with over ₹200 crore in gross earnings and still counting. In the film, Suriya has a 10-minute cameo which has been received very well by the audience. (Also Read | Vikram box office day 5 collection: Kamal Haasan film earns ₹200 crore worldwide, he gifts director Lokesh a car)

In the movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Suriya plays a character called Rolex, the head of the drug mafia. Suriya took to Twitter after meeting Kamal to thank him for gifting him the watch. "A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan,” Suriya tweeted. Suriya took to Twitter after meeting Kamal to thank him for gifting him the watch.

On Tuesday, Kamal released a video in which he thanked audiences for making Vikram a huge hit. In the video, he specifically thanked Suriya for accepting the cameo role. He went on to say that he would ensure that Suriya will have a lengthier part in the next part of the Vikram franchise. Vikram has emerged as the biggest grossing film in Kamal Haasan’s career. It is also his first ₹200 crore grosser.

Kamal also gifted a Lexus car to Lokesh for making Vikram a huge success on Tuesday. Sharing a picture of the new car, Lokesh thanked Kamal for the gesture. The film features Kamal in a role he originally played in the 1986 film of the same name. He returns as former agent Vikram of the coveted Black Squad which used to work for the Indian government. Kamal also gifted a Lexus car to Lokesh for making Vikram a huge success.

The film has been dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. Vikram has also been written by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. It released in theatres on June 3. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das.

Recently when asked about working with Fahadh and Vijay, Haasan had said the experience was like "a good meal best shared". "My guru Mr K Balachander taught me how to enjoy sharing the screen space and not to steal the show. Both the brothers were admirers of mine, so it felt like a felicitation," he had added.

